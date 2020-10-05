RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a man in connection to two separate shooting incidents near Blythewood.

Deputies have released photographs of the man and a vehicle they say are involved in shootings that happened on April 28, 2020, at 10233 Farrow Road and on May 4, 2020, near the intersection of Wilkinson Drive and Hobart Road.

WLTX

If you have any information about the man, the car, or the two incidents, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, at crimesc.com or through the P3 Tips app for mobile phones.