'Prepare for worst-case scenarios': Rise in demand for active shooter trainings

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Over 360 mass shootings have been reported across the country this year according to Gun Violence Archive.

Meanwhile, more people are looking to sharpen their survival skills if gunfire were to erupt at a moment’s notice.

“My family knows that when we go out to eat. I’m sitting with my back against the wall, facing the door," Carmichael said. "With what else... a second exit plan. That is all part of active shooter training.”

He sees the demand for active shooter training increase after major mass shooting events.

“When I was a kid these things were not happening…but today they are so you have to plan for it," he said.

In a world of uncertainty, more people want to know how to better protect themselves. Kayla Forest is also getting her concealed carry permit.

“Within the past couple years with more news stories of mass shootings and victims in general," she expressed. "I wanted to educate myself more and also be able to carry. Most importantly be able to feel safe.”

Coaching Mac Neely called the trainings priceless.

“It also makes me feel a lot better seeing all of the people I’m going through the class with," Neely said. "Knowing how many concealed carry people are out there. It makes you feel safer."

If you are in an active shooter situation Carmichael said don’t forget these words; run, hide and fight.

“Most people run to the right place but some just get under a table that’s not safe," Carmichael said. "What they should be doing with those tables is flipping them up and blocking the entrance to that door.”

He added that if you have to fight look for items in your area that you can use as a weapon. If you are in a classroom it could be anything like a chair. And he said to be prepared to fight to the end.

“Prepare for worst-case scenarios so that way you are ready for whatever happens," Carmichael said.

Training saves lives and allows you to better jump into action in urgent matters. Carmichael also encourages people to check with their local police departments for active shooter training events.

