Road rage incident leads to arrest of driver, damage to ten vehicles in two counties

"We are so very fortunate that no one was injured during this nonsense," Sheriff Foster said.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A case of road rage involving a U-Haul truck in Newberry County ended in the arrest of the driver and damage to ten vehicles through two counties, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say it all started near the intersection of SC Hwy. 213 and US 176 in Newberry County when a U-Haul truck got in front of a vehicle and would not allow the driver ,turned victim, to get around the truck.

As the driver attempted to get around the truck, the driver of the truck reportedly kept swerving to block the vehicle and making threatening hand gestures.

When the victim finally stopped and attempted to turn around, the driver of the U-Haul reportedly backed into the victim and then turned around and drove head on into the victim.

After an exchange of threats, deputies say the suspect in the U Haul drove off at a high speed East on US 176. The U-Haul continued down US 176, striking nine more vehicles before being stopped by Richland County Deputies near the intersection of US 176 and I-26.

The driver of the U-Haul truck was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says the suspect intended to hit the vehicles and cause damages but there is no known connection between the suspect and any of the victims.

Officials say the first victim had not had a previous encounter with the suspect and only came upon him as he blocked the intersection, requiring him to drive around.

Investigators believe the suspect was agitated before encountering any of the victims.