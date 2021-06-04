'Road rage' on I-77 in Columbia turns into shooting

No one was hit, according to RCSD, but one person was injured by glass after the windshield shattered.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a road rage incident that ended in shots being fired at a vehicle.

According to RCSD, the shooting incident happened on I-77 on June 4 around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to Percival Road and I-77 after reports of a shooting. After a possible road rage incident, a vehicle was struck by bullets. The witnesses stated that one car cut off another and the situation escalated.

No one was hit, according to RCSD, but one person was injured by glass after the windshield shattered. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to RCSD, they do not believe the people involved knew each other. They are still looking for suspects.

The investigation remains on-going. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.crimesc.com.