LEXINGTON, S.C. — A man was transported to the hospital after a gun-involved altercation took place on Enterprise Parkway near Cayce.

Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office says the drivers were heading down Platt Springs Road by the Columbia Metropolitan Airport when they pulled onto Enterprise Parkway.

According to the incident report, one car pulled out of Food Lion on Platt Springs Rd. when the other car involved "flew up behind him at a high rate of speed and started riding very close behind him." The report goes on to say that at one point, the suspect got beside the victim's car and told him to pull over so they could "handle it like men."

The victim said "they both pulled over on Enterprise Pkwy and that's when he and the male both got out of their cars." The victim said the man was a white, heavyset male with glasses and a mustache. He was wearing a blue jacket. When he began approaching the victim he pulled out a gun from his jacket pocket. The victim says "He put his hands up and the male put the gun in his face and he remembers hearing a bang and falling backwards." The man was taken to Richland Hospital for a cut to his upper lip.

RELATED: ‘Tailgating, flashing lights, blowing horn’ led to road-rage ‘body-slam’ that injured woman, lawyer says

RELATED: Mother involuntarily committed for other charges after missing child found dead

RELATED: Woman arrested in road rage killing that left woman, unborn child dead



Adam Myrick with LCSD says, “At this time we want to emphasis we’re not nessure if the gun fired or if just the gun itself might have caused that facial injury during the fight between the two individuals.”

Another person was with the victim who claims the suspect also pointed the gun at them too before leaving the scene.

Two witnesses told police that the suspect was in an unknown make or model white vehicle. There was no evidence at the scene.

If you were around Platt Springs Rd and Enterprise Pkwy around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27 and may have seen something- contact the Lexington Co Sheriff’s Office.