LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An early morning road rage incident in Lexington County ended with a driver firing into the air before driving off from the scene.

According to Capt. Adam Myrick, with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle has been speeding through the neighborhood near Pilot Road and SC-321 while school buses are loading students. A resident in the neighborhood decided to confront the driver Wednesday morning.

Myrick said that's when the driver got out of the car and fired shots into the air before getting back into the vehicle and drove away.

No one was injured. The school bus continued to the school and delivered the students safely.

Lexington County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.