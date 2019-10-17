COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man is charged with armed robbery after the man he tried to rob pulled a gun on him.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened outside of the Stop n Go convenience store at 3536 Kay Street Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the location at approximately 6:20 a.m. in reference to a fight.

Devin Anderson, 24, is charged with one count of armed robbery.

Anderson jumped into the victim’s vehicle, pointed a gun at him, and tried to rob him of his valuables and small amount of marijuana. The two began fighting and the victim pulled his own gun from his glove box and pointed it back at Anderson. The victim got out of the car, yelled for the clerk to call 911, and held Anderson until deputies arrived.

The gun used by Anderson turned out to be an airsoft pellet gun.

Anderson was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The victim was cited for possession of marijuana.