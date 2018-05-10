New Orleans, LA (WWL) - Police are looking for two robbery suspects after they reportedly took a selfie with the victim's iPhone after they robbed her.

Officials said the robbery happened Monday just before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

Police said the victim told them the suspects surrounded her and repeatedly hit her in the face and head before stealing her purse. They then used her phone to take selfies which were uploaded to the victims iCloud account, police said.

Anyone with information about these two suspects are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL