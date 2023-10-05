A school security guard is accused of having sex with a student. Deputies arrested him when another student reported him for Instagram messages

One student's complaint to the York County Sheriff's Office spurred further investigation into the guard.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said when a Rock Hill High School student came forward about how an armed guard at her school was messaging her on Instagram, deputies found out the guard allegedly had sexual relations with another student.

Deputies said the student told her mother what happened, prompting a call on Sept. 14 that the office responded to. The student then told deputies in an interview a man had messaged her on Instagram claiming to be a photographer, asking her to come to his house to model for her.

The student then told deputies that 31-year-old Johnathan Anthony Baskin, an armed guard at the school, approached her before she reported it to deputies. Baskin allegedly asked the student if she knew he was the one messaging her and to not tell anyone.

Deputies also said the student said she knew of two other female students who had been to Baskin's home, and that one of them had sex with him. She also said another student was called to the principal's office to provide a statement about the incident.

While the student did not feel comfortable sharing the names of her fellow students, deputies said she did share her Instagram username with them.

After an investigation, Baskin was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with sexual battery with a student aged 16 or 17 years old with no aggravated force or coercion.

The Rock Hill School District told WCNC Charlotte it could not comment on Baskin's employment as they contracted with Allied Universal for his services. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the company for comment. This article will be updated should a response be provided.

Editor's Note: WCNC Charlotte contracts with Allied Universal.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.

WCNC Charlotte is choosing to show the mugshot of the suspect in this case because of the possibility of encouraging more victims to come forward and because of the nature of the charges Baskin faces.