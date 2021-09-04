Deputies provide timeline of events for Rock Hill shooting

Thursday's media briefing included a breakdown of the York County Sheriff's Office response to the tragedy

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As the community of Rock Hill, South Carolina continues to reel from the tragic shooting that claimed five lives on April 7, we're taking a look at the timeline of events that unfolded that day.

During a news briefing on Thursday, April 8, the York County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events from Wednesday afternoon through early the next morning. The timeline begins with the initial 9-1-1 call and ends with deputies confirming the suspect, 32-year-old Phillip Adams, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Among the victims: local doctor Robert Lesslie, his wife Barbara, their grandsons Adah and Noah, and North Carolina HVAC technician James Lewis. Another technician working at the home was wounded by gunfire.

Here's how the day played out for YCSO:

Late afternoon - Wednesday, April 7

4:44 p.m.: The first sign anything was wrong was with a call for service from Marshal Road, where the shooting unfolded at the Lesslie family's property. One of two 9-1-1 dispatch calls released by the office indicate someone from Lewis' employer GSM Services in Gastonia, North Carolina placed the call. The wounded co-worker, Robert Shook had apparently called them about the shooting, prompting them to directly reach out to dispatch in York County.

4:52 p.m.: YCSO units arrive on the scene at the Lesslie family's property. This is where they encounter initial gunshot wound victims outside of the home.

4:56 p.m.: K9 and drone assistance is requested to the scene.

4:59 p.m.: South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter requested

Around 5 p.m.: York County deputies enter the Lesslie household and find four gunshot wound victims inside.

Late night and early morning - Wednesday, April 7 into Thursday, April 8

Between 9:30-10:30 p.m., April 7: Phillip Adams' home is cleared by YCSO.

2:37 a.m., April 8: Adams is confirmed dead inside his home

What's next for the investigation