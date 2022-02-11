'Always smiling': 1-year-old killed by her father after chase was 'full of happiness,' mom says

Leylani Ordóñez was kidnapped and stabbed to death by Alexander Barrios Ordóñez. He took his own life after a long police chase ended in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas — The 1-year-old girl killed by her own father is being remembered as a happy baby who was calm and never cried.

"She was such a quiet, calm baby but she was so social, she just loved the attention and she was so full of happiness always smiling," Leylani Ordóñez's mother told KHOU's Anayeli Ruiz. "She was really smart too for her age."

The woman who was babysitting Leylani when she was kidnapped said her death leaves a big hole. She said Alexander Barrios Ordóñez, 24, forced his way into the home and took the baby Tuesday night. When she tried to stop him, she said he pushed her and ran.

Leylani's mother called police and an AMBER Alert was issued out of Rosenberg.

The Sugar Land Police Department said officers spotted the tow truck Ordóñez stole around 2 a.m. Wednesday near University and Highway 6. He refused to stop and led police on an hour-long chase with Leylani in the car. It ended on FM 762 near the Southwest Freeway in Rosenberg after officers used spike strips.

Police said Ordóñez got out of the truck and was holding Leylani.

"Looks like the child is bleeding," an officer said.

Ordóñez had stabbed her.

"We don't know the exact moment when the baby was injured. But we do know that when he exited the vehicle, the baby was already bloody," RPD Lt. Suni Jugueta said.

Ordóñez then stabbed himself and both were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Rosenberg Police Department.

Police said he also stabbed the owner of the tow truck, his former boss, at a body shop before the kidnapping. Police say that victim is expected to survive.

KHOU 11 News spoke with the man's daughter who confirmed Ordóñez once worked for her father for about four months. It wasn't clear if he'd been fired from the job or if he quit.

A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help Leylani's family with medical and funeral expenses.

