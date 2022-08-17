Federal judge sentences 'sadistic' and 'violent' repeat robber to 29 years in prison

During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors said Denis Matute was also involved in at least three murders, two home invasions and a carjacking.

HOUSTON — A federal judge in Houston came down hard on a robber described as sadistic and violent by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Denis Matute, 27, was part of a robbery crew involved in several crimes dating back to at least 2017, the FBI's Houston office said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Matute a 108-month sentence for two counts of interference with commerce by robbery. He tacked on an extra 120 months for each of two counts of using a weapon during a violent crime for a total of 348 months behind bars.

Matute is a Honduran national who will be deported after he serves his time, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

He pleaded guilty to the robberies last November.

During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors said Matute was also involved in at least three murders, two home invasions and a carjacking.

"In handing down the sentence, the court noted the sadistic method Matute used toward the victim of one of the home invasions and that this case was much more than mere brandishing of a firearm," Lowery said in a press release.

They said the group handcuffed and repeatedly kicked a security guard during a flea market robbery and pointed guns at several people there.

Matute had also been convicted for his role in the robbery of the R&R Pawn Shop in January 2017. During that robbery, the crew pointed guns at employees’ heads before breaking the glass and stealing multiple items, including Rolex watches.

The Houston Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa M. Collins prosecuted the case.