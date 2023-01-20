'Secure Safety Protocol' lifted at schools in Pelion following off-campus police investigation

Authorities were looking into an unsubstantiated claim that turned out to be false.

PELION, S.C. — Activities at two schools in Pelion have returned to normal after an off-campus investigation led to temporary precautions.

A spokesperson for the Lexington One School District said that, for about an hour on Friday, both Pelion Middle and High schools implemented their "Secure Safety Protocol" which meant that students and employees were kept inside the buildings.

This was done at the advisement of law enforcement who were investigating a situation in the community - though the school district didn't further elaborate..

The school district stressed that the situation in question was not related to the schools. Since then, the safety protocol has been lifted for both schools.