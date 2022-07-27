One dead in house fire in Saluda County

Incident occurred Tuesday afternoon near the town of Saluda, South Carolina

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — One person has been found dead after fire consumed a house in Saluda County, South Carolina.

The incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Saluda County Fire Service responded to a call of a structure fire with entrapment on John J. Rushton Road, about eight miles north of the town of Saluda.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters determined there was a fatality in the home. The Saluda County Coroner's Office has not yet been able to identify the victim and is working with the Saluda County Sheriff's Office, Saluda County Fire Service and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in investigating the death.