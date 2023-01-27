Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked

Authorities said the suspect held a "position of trust" within the church but unlawfully took more than $10,000.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland took more than $10,000 from Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church on Batesburg Highway.

Investigators said she held a "position of trust" at the church but knowingly took money that she had "no lawful authority" to take.