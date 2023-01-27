Woman in Saluda County accused of stealing thousands from church where she worked

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have charged a Saluda County woman after an investigation found she stole a significant amount of money from her employer, a church, over several years.
According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), between Jan. 1, 2011, and Dec. 12, 2018, 61-year-old Sherry Rodgers Kirkland took more than $10,000 from Amick Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church on Batesburg Highway.
Investigators said she held a "position of trust" at the church but knowingly took money that she had "no lawful authority" to take.
Kirkland has since been booked into the Saluda County jail. The case against her will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office.