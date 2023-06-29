Officer exposure to fentanyl leads Saluda County Sheriff considering new protocol

The incident led to the county's first arrest under the fentanyl trafficking law.

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Two Saluda County deputies became ill and were hospitalized on Wednesday after coming into contact with fentanyl during an arrest.

This was the first arrest in the county since the passing of the fentanyl trafficking bill. The new bill means convicted traffickers of the drug could face between seven and 40 years behind bars depending on the amount of fentanyl they had.

Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price says he support the bill. “It is a very real issue,” Price said.

The fentanyl interaction is the first of its kind for Price's department.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting someone driving recklessly in a traffic circle. Once deputies responded, they made contact with the woman driving the vehicle and realized she was under the influence of drugs, leading deputies to search the vehicle.

“A search of the vehicle was done and a quantity of fentanyl was found inside the vehicle from there she was placed under arrest,” Price said.

Once an arrest was made, a deputy then started showing signs of exposure.

“She realized something was wrong and radioed for help," Price said. "She was able to pull into a safe parking space, went to the rear of the vehicle, and gave herself a dose of Narcan. Other responding deputies were able to get there on scene, they begin giving her aid to try and help her out. It was another female deputy who got there, took her vest off."

Once EMS arrived, Price said the second deputy on scene collapsed, and both were rushed to Lexington Medical Center.

“At Lexington Medical Center, they both said they inhaled it, either through their mouth or nose," Price said. "So in the car, they could have shaken up some powder when they opened the fentanyl. It was found in a jar inside of the vehicle.”

The incident now has the sheriff examining how his department searches for drugs. “This is something I'm sure we'll be looking into for new policy and procedures."

Price said when searching for drugs, officers wear latex gloves, but he's considering asking officers to wear masks while searching. However, nothing has been set in stone.