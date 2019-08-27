SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — A Saluda man is sentenced to 22 years after pleading guilty to the death of a vulnerable adult.

Donald Ralph Chewning, 53, of Saluda, was sentenced in Saluda County General Sessions Court after pleading guilty to committing abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.

The victim was 79-year-old Rev. James Chewning, a retired Methodist minister. Donald Chewning was his stepson.

Donald Chewning received a sentence to 22 years. This charge is classified as a violent crime and is a “no parole” offense.

RELATED: Remembering A Former Pastor Allegedly Duct-Taped, Beaten by Family

RELATED: Midlands Man Dies After Being Duct-Taped, Beaten by Son, Daughter-in-Law, Agents Say

“It’s hard to believe this could happen in America. Rev. Chewning was a hostage in his own house, confined to his bed where he was beaten, tortured, and left without medical care. We are grateful to see justice served today,” Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair said.

The S.C Law Enforcement Divisions (SLED) started an investigation November 2017, after receiving a report of a suspicious death.

According to first responders, the elderly victim had bruises and blood on his face. They observed zip ties in his bed, on the floor, and in the trash can that had been used to bind the victim.

An autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and medical neglect. According to the report, there had been at least three individual blows to the head that caused subdural hemorrhaging. The victim suffered from gangrene on his feet and had bed sores, along with signs of sepsis.

SLED Agents determined that Donald Chewning had acquired “power of attorney” rights regarding his stepfather’s finances. The investigation revealed that approximately $60,000 in cash had been withdrawn from the victim’s financial accounts over a period of 22 months by his stepson, Donald. At the time of his death, Rev. Chewning had only 93 cents in his bank account.

According to reports, Donald Chewning admitted to losing his temper and striking his stepfather in the head about a month prior to his death. He also admitted to having knowledge that the victim was being bound and duct taped on occasions, sometimes with rags placed into his mouth. He also admitted to having knowledge that the victim was in a declining state of health and failing to seek appropriate medical care.

Donald Chewning is being transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his prison sentence.