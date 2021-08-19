'Covered in blood': Authorities charge man with murder after finding him near body

Authorities say the suspect later admitted to killing the victim.

SALUDA, S.C. — Authorities have charged a man with the killing of another after a 911 call regarding an unconscious male led them to a body in the woods behind a Saluda home.

According to a joint press release provided by Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price and Saluda Police Chief Kes Holmes, deputies first responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on South Rudolph Street in the Town of Saluda.

Law enforcement soon discovered that the victim was deceased in the woods behind the residence with what they described as blunt trauma to the head and body.

Authorities said they soon found Salvador Perez-Hernandez nearby "covered with blood" adding that he later admitted to murdering the victim while being interviewed by deputies.

The sheriff's office, police department, and county coroner's office are now investigating the case.

Perez-Hernandez is charged with murder and is being held at the Saluda County Detention Center.