Day 4: More forensic evidence expected in trial of man charged with killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial of the man accused of killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson enter day four Thursday.

The prosecution is continuing to call witnesses in their case against Nathaniel Rowland, who's charged with the murder and kidnapping of Josephson, a senior from New Jersey majoring in political science at the college. Police have said she was out with friends on March 29, 2019 in Columbia's Five Points district when she mistakenly got into a car she thought was her Uber ride.

Wednesday's Testimony

Rowland's former girlfriend testified that she saw Rowland cleaning blood from his car hours after Josephson's killing.

Maria Howard told the court that Rowland, who'd been staying at her home, came to her home to take her to work. She said he told her that her visor, which she'd left

She said when she got in his car, there was dried blood on the dashboard and beside the seats. In the backseat, she said there was some blood and a sheet covering most of the seating area.

She said later, he was cleaning the car with some kind of chemical that smelled like bleach and was using cleaning wipes. She said he also cleaned a small hunter's knife.

She said she didn't go to police because she was scared.

Jurors also heard from a crime scene investigator who said they found a significant amount of blood in Rowland's car. Lt. Todd Schenk with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they found evidence of cleaning fluids in the car as well as a bloody visor.

Schenk also described the condition of Josephson's body when they first observed it.

Also on the stand was Anders Lee, 25, one of the turkey hunters who found Josephson's body in a wooded area of Clarendon County testified that he was startled by what he saw.

And prosecutors played dash cam and body cam video of the moments when Rowland was arrested in Columbia's Five Points about 24 hours after Josephson's kidnapping.

The Basics of the Case

Josephson was a political science major from New Jersey who was planning to enter law school in the fall of 2019.

On the night of the killing, Columbia Police investigators say Josephson went out with friends in the city's Five Points entertainment district but got separated from her group. Around 2:00 a.m. on March 29, she used her phone to call an Uber ride, and investigators say she mistakenly got into a vehicle that she believed was the vehicle that she contacted.

Instead, police say it was a vehicle driven by Rowland, who did not work for Uber or another rideshare company. Police haven't said much about the moments following her getting into the car, but investigators say at some point after the car left the Five Points area, Rowland stabbed Josephson multiple times, killing her.

Police have claimed he then drove to a remote area of Clarendon County, South Carolina--an area 70 miles from the crime scene--where he left her body in a wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., less than 12 hours after she went missing and after hours of searching on their own, her friends reported her missing to police. About two hours later, two turkey hunters found Josephson's body off that dirt road in Clarendon County.

At 3:30 a.m. the next morning, an officer spotted saw a vehicle in Five Points that matched what was seen on surveillance video. Police said when they tried to pull the car over, Rowland ran, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Josephson case led to changes

Soon after her death, Samantha's father and mother called for changes with rideshare services to make it clearer to riders if their driver was legitimate. Both have since become advocates on this topic, forming the organization "What's My Name" to educate people on rideshare safety.