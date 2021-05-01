Suspects lured Richland County teen before killing her, deputies say

Deputies believe the suspects lured Amenhotep into a stolen car and traveled to a field on April 5. According to the report, the suspects knew her.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has released more details about arrests made in connection to the kidnapping and murder of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.

An 18-year-old and two minors are now accused of kidnapping and shooting a Columbia 15-year-old in Lexington.

18-year-old Treveon Nelson was arrested Friday evening near Leesville, according to Lexington County deputies. Nelson, along with two minors, are being charged with murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a crime. The names of the male and female minors will not be released.

In an update from LCSD Saturday afternoon, deputies believe the suspects lured Amenhotep into a stolen car in Richland County. They then traveled to a field off Rish Road in Batesburg-Leesville on April 5, which was the same day she went missing. They believe it was in the field where she was eventually killed.

Nelson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after bond was denied. The Springdale Police Department has also charged Nelson with kidnaping, and assault an battery of a high and aggregated nature in connection to an incident that happened on April 25.

The juveniles are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

LCSD, the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the State Law Enforcement Division, the Lexington County Coroner's Office and the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office worked together on this case.

In a statement Saturday morning, Lott said his prayers and heart are with her family.

“A cruel and cold hearted individual that brought fear and death to our community will now be held accountable for his actions” said Sheriff Lott.

“One of the hardest parts of my job is telling parents their child has been murdered. I promised them we would bring Sanaa home. I just prayed it would not be how it ended” Lott added.