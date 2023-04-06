Mother accepts diploma for murdered daughter as convicted killers await sentencing

A life cut short, but never forgotten: Sanaa Amenhotep's dreams honored as her mother accepts diploma on her behalf.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The mother of Sanaa Amenhotep accepted a high school diploma on her daughter's behalf earlier this week.

She was murdered in 2021 by a group of people she called friends. Sanaa would have graduated from Richland Northeast High School class of 2023.

Her mother, Saleemah Graham-Fleming, said her daughter wanted to be a basketball player, attend Juilliard, and become a beautician.

"It's every parent's dream to, you know, see your child graduate from high school," she said. "That's one of the monuments you really work toward from the time you bring them into the world and when you get robbed of that, it's a really sad reality to live with."

Sanaa Amenhotep's case recently went to court, and the people charged in her killing were convicted after roughly 30 minutes of deliberations.

The convicted are set to be sentenced on June 30. Sanaa's family previously said they plan to attend to read victim impact statements.