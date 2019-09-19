LEXINGTON, S.C. — An eighth grade student in Lexington County is being accused of bringing a knife to school and threatening another student.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the Sandhills Middle School in Gaston bhas been charged with threatening a student and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

A Lexington County school resource officer interviewed the male suspect, who is under the age of 17, at the school Thursday morning. According to law enforcement, a knife was found in the student's book bag inside his locker.

The resource officer determined that the student presented the knife to a classmate in a threatening manner.

Lexington School District Four also sent out a statement about the incident.

According to the school district, a student reported the incident and the school detained the student and located the knife.

The student has been suspended from school pending an expulsion hearing in accordance with Lexington Four School Board Policy.

The email from the school district encourages student safety and parent vigilance.

The end of the email reads, "Lexington District Four is committed to the safety of every student. The district encourages parents to talk with their students about the importance of always being aware of their school surroundings and of reporting any unusual or threatening behaviors. Students are encouraged to always immediately report safety concerns with an administrator, teacher, or other school staff."

The investigation is ongoing, and the student will appear in Lexington County Family County at a later time.