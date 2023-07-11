Sumter Police arrest 19-year-old woman after knife attack leaves man in critical condition

64-year-old man was stabbed and slashed in parking area on North Guignard Drive/US 521

SUMTER, S.C. — Police in Sumter have arrested a 19-year-old woman after they say she stabbed and slashed a 64-year-old man in a parking lot on North Guignard Drive, leaving him in critical condition.

Sandrell Denise McClanahan, of Union, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say they were called to a parking lot outside a grocery store and other businesses on North Guignard Drive/US 521 around 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, after a woman was seen chasing a man and stabbing him.

Arriving at the scene, Sumter Police found the victim with multiple injuries. The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to Prisma Health Tuomey and later to a hospital in Columbia. Tuesday morning, the victim was listed as in critical but stable condition.

Police say based on their investigation so far, the man and McClanahan were riding in a car together and parked shortly before the incident. It remains unclear how the two are connected, where they were coming from or going or what led to the attack.

McClanahan was also injured and was treated before being booked into the Sumter County jail.