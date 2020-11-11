Santee man charged in shooting death of Columbia teen

According to the report, a passing motorist reported someone on the ground behind a vehicle. Deputies determined the victim had been shot in the upper body.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with the shooting death of a Columbia teen.

Qveyon Abraham, 21, has been charged with murder.

According to the report, deputies were called out to an Academy Lane location just after noon after a report of an injured person on Monday.

A passing motorist reported someone on the ground behind a vehicle. When deputies arrived they noted that the victim had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigates developed information that led to Abraham, according to the report.

During his first appearance in court on Tuesday, the Omega Court man formally charged and presented his rights. Any bond consideration will have to come from a circuit court judge.

The Santee male faces a minimum of 30 years in prison, if convicted.

A motive has not been determined. However, the investigation is ongoing, according to the OCSO.