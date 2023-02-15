SC Corrections drone finds NC man on jail property with drugs, tobacco

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — A North Carolina man is arrested on contraband charges involving inmates at Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville, SC.
A man, later identified as Travell Levone Hill, 37 of Dallas, NC, was spotted on surveillance cameras walking onto Lieber property from a nearby railroad tracks.
South Carolina Department of Corrections launched it's drone team which led officers to Hill's location.
When he was arrested he was carrying a blue plastic bag of 175 grams of a substance that tested positive for marijuana, 88 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, suboxone strips, tobacco and other contraband items according to a Correction's report.
Hill is charged with Trafficking in methamphetamines more than 28 grams, Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, with intent to distribute, Criminal conspiracy and providing contraband to prisoners.