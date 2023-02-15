SC Corrections drone finds NC man on jail property with drugs, tobacco

The man was arrested on contraband charges involving inmates at Lieber Correctional.

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. — A North Carolina man is arrested on contraband charges involving inmates at Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville, SC.

A man, later identified as Travell Levone Hill, 37 of Dallas, NC, was spotted on surveillance cameras walking onto Lieber property from a nearby railroad tracks.

South Carolina Department of Corrections launched it's drone team which led officers to Hill's location.

When he was arrested he was carrying a blue plastic bag of 175 grams of a substance that tested positive for marijuana, 88 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth, suboxone strips, tobacco and other contraband items according to a Correction's report.