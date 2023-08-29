x
SC corrections officer in training fired, charged with bringing contraband into prison

Shauntee Lynette Brumfield, 44, of Sumter, is charged with providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.
A South Carolina Correctional officer in training has been fired. 

Shauntee Lynette Brumfield, 44, of Sumter, and a correctional officer in training at the Turbeville Correctional Institute, is charged with providing prisoners with contraband and criminal conspiracy.

Her charges involve bringing a cellphone, tobacco, a digital scale and chargers into the Turbeville Correctional Institution.  The items were found during an x-ray of the defendant's property.  When confronted she said that she knowingly and willingly brought the items into the institution and identified an inmate and a third party.  

She was fired.

