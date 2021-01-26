South Carolina county suffers weekend cyberattack

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A coastal South Carolina county says hackers broke into its computer network over the weekend.
A statement from Georgetown County’s local government Monday said the county’s computer network “suffered a major infrastructure breach over the weekend.”
Most of the county’s electronic systems were impacted, including emails. The county says its 911 system and jail operations were not affected.
Georgetown County said it does not know when its electronic systems will be up and running again.
Officials said the county has insurance against cyber attacks.
They're working with cybersecurity experts to find out what information may have been compromised in the attacks.