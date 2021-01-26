South Carolina county suffers weekend cyberattack

Officials say most of the county’s electronic systems were impacted, including emails, and they don't know when it will be up and running again.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A coastal South Carolina county says hackers broke into its computer network over the weekend.

A statement from Georgetown County’s local government Monday said the county’s computer network “suffered a major infrastructure breach over the weekend.”

Most of the county’s electronic systems were impacted, including emails. The county says its 911 system and jail operations were not affected.

Georgetown County said it does not know when its electronic systems will be up and running again.

Officials said the county has insurance against cyber attacks.