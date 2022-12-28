'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to State Senator Katrina Shealy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end.

According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.

The department also faced water damage at its Midlands Regional Evaluation Center, on Shivers Road in Columbia, which provides short-term housing and psychological assessments to incarcerated youth.

In a statement, Sen. Shealy said, “I think with the staffing level, they are doing a good job keeping things under control. You can’t take a dumpster fire that’s been burning for 7 years and pour a cup of water on it.”