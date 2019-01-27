Darlington, SC (WBTW) - A Domino's Pizza delivery driver was shot and killed while making a delivery in Darlington.

WBTW-TV reports the shooting happened on Rogers Road just before midnight Saturday. When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Abdul McKenzie dead in his vehicle.

The station reports that McKenzie had worked for Domino's in the Darlington area for 20 years.

No suspects have been arrested yet, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has joined with Darlington County deputies in the investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.