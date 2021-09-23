SC governor suspends school board member over child neglect charges

Dorchester Two School board member Barbara Crosby was charged after leaving two small kids in a running car as she attended a meeting.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has suspended a South Carolina school board member after she was charged with a crime weeks earlier.

The Dorchester Sheriff's Office announced on Sept. 10 that it was charging Dorchester District Two school board member Barbara Crosby with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child and one of misconduct in office by a public official. The charges followed a Sept. 1 incident in which security officers and an off-duty deputy allege that she rushed into a school board work session - but left her grandchildren in an SUV outside.

According to a police report filed by the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, the incident unfolded in the parking lot of the Summerville Adult Learning Center (1325-A Boone Hill Rd.) around 5:20 p.m. as a work session was underway inside.

According to the report, Crosby told the security officer that she was late and that she left her 4-year-old and 9-year-old grandchildren in her running SUV. The report states that she was told not to leave the kids in the car but that she went inside anyway.

Officers and security came out and ultimately got the nine-year-old child to open the door where he explained that the two of them had been exposed to COVID-19 and that their mother was coming to get them.

In response to the charges, Gov. McMaster signed an executive order on Thursday suspending Crosby from office "until such time as she is formally acquitted or convicted or until a successor is appointed or elected."

The governor justified the action citing a section of the South Carolina Constitution which deals with indictments for crimes "involving moral turpitude" or, in other words, a substantially immoral act.