Crime

Aspiring rapper admits starting fires at SC governor's rental homes

A judge sentenced 23-year-old Frank Wilberding to the more than 600 days he has spent in jail awaiting trial on arson and other charges.
Credit: WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An aspiring rapper who performed under the name “Dank Frank” won’t spend any more time in jail for burning down two rental houses owned by South Carolina’s governor. 

A judge sentenced 23-year-old Frank Wilberding to the more than 600 days he has spent in the Richland County jail awaiting trial on arson and other charges. 

Credit: Columbia Fire Department

Prosecutors said Wilberding burned the homes near the University of South Carolina in May 2019 because of a dispute with the tenants. 

No one was injured in the fires, and Wilberding said he had no idea that Gov. Henry McMaster owned the properties. 

A spokesman for the governor did not comment on the case.