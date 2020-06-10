The make and model of the log truck is unknown and Troopers believe the truck was loaded with logs at the time of the crash.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal hit and run in Orangeburg County.

According to the report, the collision happened on October 6 around 5:40 a.m. on US-301 near US-15.

The collision involved two vehicles, a 2017 Nissan Frontier and what SCHP believes was a tractor trailer log truck. The make and model of thelog truck is unknown. Troopers believe the truck was loaded with logs at the time of the crash.

Please help us locate the vehicle involved in this Fatal Hit & Run Collision in Orangeburg County. The vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a tractor trailer log truck and it may have damage to the rear bumper area. If you have any information, contact the SCHP at *HP pic.twitter.com/PbOqf2UwCf — Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) October 6, 2020

The driver of the Nissan was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt and has been pronounced dead.

According to the report, both vehicles were driving north on US-301 when the Nissan struck the truck in the rear, and the tractor trailer left the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Anyone with information about the hit and run please contact 843-953-6010 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.