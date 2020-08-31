Search on for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

SC Highway Patrol seeks assistance locating vehicle that struck motorcycle in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run-accident that occurred Saturday night.

According to reports, the incident happened around 9 p.m. August 29 in Horry County.

An unknown vehicle traveling south on SC Hwy 9 towards the town of Longs -- near the intersection of SC-9 and GP Smith Avenue -- hit the rear of a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown but investigators believe it may have damage to the front end and hood area.