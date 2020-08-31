Search on for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are asking the public for assistance in locating the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run-accident that occurred Saturday night.
According to reports, the incident happened around 9 p.m. August 29 in Horry County.
An unknown vehicle traveling south on SC Hwy 9 towards the town of Longs -- near the intersection of SC-9 and GP Smith Avenue -- hit the rear of a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The make and model of the vehicle is unknown but investigators believe it may have damage to the front end and hood area.
Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372) or in one of the following ways: phone *HP, online at 5541111.com or by mobile app at P3 Tips.