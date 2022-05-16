SC Highway Patrol seeks vehicle, driver in Sumter hit-and-run

Incident involving pedestrian occurred Saturday, May 14, around 10 p.m.

SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking for help in finding the car and driver involved in a hit-and-run in Sumter Saturday night.

SCHP reports a vehicle thought to be a black 1994-1997 Honda Accord 4-door sedan was traveling south on Scales Road in Sumter around 10 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling south on Scales Road toward SC-261 North Kings Highway. SCHP says the vehicle may be missing the passenger side mirror and damage to the passenger side of the car.