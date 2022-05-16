SC Highway Patrol seeks vehicle, driver in Sumter hit-and-run

SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is asking for help in finding the car and driver involved in a hit-and-run in Sumter Saturday night.
SCHP reports a vehicle thought to be a black 1994-1997 Honda Accord 4-door sedan was traveling south on Scales Road in Sumter around 10 p.m. when it struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision.
The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling south on Scales Road toward SC-261 North Kings Highway. SCHP says the vehicle may be missing the passenger side mirror and damage to the passenger side of the car.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the driver is asked to contact SCHP at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).