SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County deputies say an inmate orchestrated the murder of a woman from behind bars

Twenty-seven-year-old Michelle Dodge of Laurens County was found dead of a gunshot wound on July 20.

Deputies say the shooting was arranged by 31-year-old James Peterson, who is currently serving a 30 year sentence at a Kirkland Correctional in Columbia for a murder committed in 2005. Looking at Peterson's record behind bars, we found that he was disciplined three times last year for possessing or attempting to possess a contraband cell phone.

WSPA reports the sheriff said everyone involved knew each other, including the victim, through the selling of drugs. Still, the sheriff says this likely couldn't have happened if prisoners weren't able to have phones.

“With cell phone use in this prison, contraband telephone, had it not been for that, this could have maybe never been,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “Should have never been orchestrated and started in motion.”

According to officials, eight others have been charged in connection with dodge's murder. The charges range from murder to kidnapping to accessory to conspiracy.

James Robert Peterson

– Murder

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Aaron Carrion

– Murder

– Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

– Kidnapping

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Aaron Sprouse

– Murder

– Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

– Kidnapping

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Billy Wayne Ruppe

– Accessory after the fact to murder

– Criminal Conspiracy

Brandon Lee Phillips

– Accessory before the fact to murder

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Lisa Marie Bolton

– Kidnapping

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Lisa Marie Costello

– Kidnapping

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

Catherine Ross

– Kidnapping

– Conspiracy to commit kidnapping

– Accessory after the fact to kidnapping