COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association (SCLEOA) and the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association (SCPCA) released a statement concerning the death George Floyd, a man who died in Minneapolis after being restrained with an officer kneeling on his throat.

In the statement, Ryan Alphin, executive director of both organizations, writes that cases like these must be condemned by community and law enforcement leadership.

"When something is right, defend it with all you have. When something is wrong, condemn it equally," the statement begins.

"There is no law enforcement training that teaches officers to kneel on a controlled suspect's neck."

"Police officers should be held to the highest standard and the many diverse officers I know across South Carolina want it no other way. Law enforcement is a noble profession tarnished by a small percentage of officers who are not dedicated to upholding the oath they took to serve and protect their communities. We are better when police and the community they serve work together."

The SCLEOA was created in 1941, and became the voice of law enforcement in the state.

According to the organization, more than 7,000 officers in the Palmetto State are associated with SCLEOA. It is open to all criminal justice professionals in the state.

