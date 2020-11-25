Man accused of shooting to death Sumter woman arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office has arrested and charged a 23-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting on Ollie Drive on November 9.

Dejuan Moorer Bryant, 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Bond was denied for all three charges.

According to the report, Bryant 'acted with malice aforethought' when he shot into an occupied residence. 26-year-old Briannica Johnson was pronounced dead on scene and a man who was injured was transported to Richland County for treatment to his injuries.