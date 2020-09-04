WILLISTON, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested in connection to a federal criminal complaint and charged with child exploitation, child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

According to the complaint, Chavis engaged in a conversation with an undercover law enforcement officer and shared sexually explicit images and videos of children that he claimed to have created.

According to the release, he waived a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing and remains in custody.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy stated that all charges in this case are merely allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.