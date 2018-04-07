Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man who they say beat his girlfriend to death.

James Humphries, 48, has been charged with murder.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators say they were called to a Squeaky Lane residence in North for what was initially believed to be a domestic dispute. When they got there, they say they learned

Humphries had called his employer stating that “he had a fight with his girlfriend and believed she was dead."

Humphries was inside the home, along with his girlfriend's body.

Officers say the man and the victim argued over his drug use earlier in the day. Investigators say Humphries beat the woman with his fists.

“I can’t imagine a domestic homicide more filled with more senselessness than this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “To beat your human being until she expires exhibits seems the worst kind of uncontrolled behavior."

