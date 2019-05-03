CHARLESTON, S.C. — A man who assaulted a South Carolina mother and kidnapped her daughter and fled the state has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for his crimes.

A federal judge sentenced Thomas Lawton Evans in court Thursday on multiple counts.

Evans’ crimes made national headlines just over a year ago.

The situation happened back on February 13, 2018 on Johns Island, which is in the Charleston area.

Prosecutors say Todd's mother dropped off two of her children at school, then came back to the family home on Johns Islands around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with her three other kids, including her 4-year-old daughter.

As she was going inside her home, the FBI says Evans came up behind her, pushed her into the home, tackling her to the ground. Officers say the man then physically assaulted her, causing facial fractures and brain bleeding.

Evans then took the little girl from the home, police say.

Later that day, when the mother didn't pick the other children up at school, administrators called Charleston police. A neighbor then reportedly found the woman inside the house.

Police found other evidence that led them to conclude she'd been bound by Evans. The woman's other children weren't harmed.

The mom was taken to the hospital where she needed "excessive treatment."

Investigators say Evans--who had no connection to the family---then took the child all the way to Riverside, Alabama, a small town about 40 miles from Birmingham. When he got there, police say he pulled over to sleep near city hall Wednesday afternoon.

The town's police chief responded after someone called to report the suspicious vehicle. Evans started arguing with the chief.

At that point, the suspect gave the little girl to the police chief, telling them he had to get his ID from the car. Evans then jumped into the vehicle and sped off, police say.

About four hours later, Evans car was spotted near Meridian, Mississippi, and investigators say the suspect led them on a short chase before he was taken into custody.

Evans had been released from prison just two weeks before the crime. An inmate disciplinary report showed that two months before his release, Evans was disciplined for hostage taking and possession of a weapon.