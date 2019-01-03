Richland County deputies have arrested a man who they say attacked a victim with an axe.

Officers say 45-year-old Alex Riley was taken into custody on Thursday for the crime, which took place back on February 23.

Officers say Riley hit a 36-year-old man in the head with an axe after Riley was told to leave a party on Forest Avenue. Officers believe Riley was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Riley turned himself in and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.