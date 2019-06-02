OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of killing an infant girl while he was high on meth.

Austin Michael Rogers, 22, is charged with homicide by child abuse.

The Greenville News reports that 6-month-old Bayleigh Marie Rogers had been dropped off by her mother and put in Rogers' care. He later said he'd been holding the baby in his arms when she got quiet and stopped breathing.

The coroner reported she died of asphyxia.

But Oconee County deputies say they've determined that he was high on meth when the child died.

"He then placed her face down on a bed and pillow and did not check on her for approximately 45 minutes," a warrant stated.

Officers did not say the relationship between Rogers and the child.