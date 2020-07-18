SC man wanted in 2018 shooting found on the West Coast

According to the report, the man shot another man in the face after an argument and then fled the state.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrested a man wanted in a 2018 shooting after he was located on the West Coast.

Bryce Hayne, 28, was located more than 2,500 miles away from Orangeburg County, and has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He has also been served bench warrants for failing to appear on the attempted murder and weapons charges. He’s also served with failing to appear on unrelated charges of failing to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest and open container.

Hayne was taken into custody in California by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on June 11. He was extradited back to SC to face charges in an October shooting incident where deputies say he shot a man in the face.

According to the report, on October 28, 2018, investigators were called to a residence where a 43-year-old man was located with blood on his hands and face. Investigators learned the man was shot in the face by a shotgun.

Witnesses told investigators Hayne had gotten into an argument with the victim after Hayne had driven up to the residence. As he drove away, he shot at least twice at the victim, according to the report.