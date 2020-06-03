COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and the Attorney General's Office arrested two South Carolina men on 25 charges for the sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators say Matthew Christian Pendergast, 47, and Xavier John Fulwood, 27, both distributed child pornography. Pendergast was also in possession of child pornography, officials say.

A CyperTipline report from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children led ICAC to investigate Fulwood. Fulwood is from Manning, SC, and Pendergast is from Cameron, SC. Pendergast faces up to 20 years in prison, and Fulwood faces 10.

The Attorney General's Office will prosecute their cases.

