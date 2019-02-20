GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend are being accused of torturing her two children.

Robert Earl Kailiala Saladaga, 37, and Sabrina Irene Emerick, 25 are both charged with unlawful neglect of a child and two counts of cruelty to children, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Saladaga was also charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

"Heinous crimes against children are some of the most difficult cases we investigate," Lt. Jason Rampey of Greenville Police's Criminal Investigations Division said. "The horrific stories of abuse endured by these children are sickening and reprehensible. As such, the children have been removed from this abusive environment for their safety and well-being."

Deputies say the incidents involved Emerick's two children, who are 5 and 7 years old, and began in 2017.

In one instance, officers say Saladaga would hold a pillow over one of the children's face, preventing him from breathing. At the time of the incident, the child was five years old.

The man also is accused of rubbing a hot pepper on the child because the boy urinated on the couch while sleeping, and rubbing hot sauce all over the child's face, which caused him to vomit.

Deputies say he also forced the child to take hot and cold showers, hit him all over his body, and even shot the child in the foot with a BB gun.

The mom is facing charges because officers say she knew of the abuse and allowed them to be place at unreasonable risk of harm.