Jasper County murder suspect may be in Midlands, says SLED

Javeris Tremane Williams had been granted a $150,000 bond for murder and other charges related to a shooting that left an Estill teenager dead.

Williams, 29, is wanted on violation of his bond for failing to appear in court. Investigators believe Williams may be in the Columbia area.

He had been granted a $150,000 bond for murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime from a shooting that left an Estill teenager dead.

According to reports, Samquen Frazier, 17, was found shot on the side of the road near the intersection of Pineland Rd. and SC Hwy 3 near Estill on September 30, 2018. Williams was later charged and eventually captured by law enforcement at a Columbia motel.

SLED is handling the fugitive investigation and is asking the community to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry with any information that can help locate Williams.

Williams is described as being 6'3" and weighing 160 lbs. His appearance could vary as shown in recent images. He is known to wear glasses, have gold teeth, vary his facial hair, and wear earrings in both ears.

Anonymity is always guaranteed for those who contact Crime Stoppers and a cash reward of up to $1000 is being offered for any tip that leads to an arrest.

PHONE TIP: Call toll free number 843-554-1111

WEB TIP: Go to the Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry’s website at www.5541111.com and click the submit a tip tab