SC officer treated, released after being hit by suspected DUI driver

Hartsville Police have a warning - and a plea - for anyone who chooses to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina police department is warning drivers not to drink and drive after a crash on Thursday night nearly took the life of one of their officers.

The Hartsville Police Department in Darlington County said that one of their officers was on patrol when her car was hit by another vehicle on the driver's side.

"The driver of the other car had run a stop sign before crashing into the police car," the department's post said.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver was driving under the influence of some substance; though, authorities didn't say whether it was alcohol or some sort of drug. He was ultimately arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the agency that is also investigating the crash.

In conclusion of their plea, the Hartsville department urged anyone who is using such a substance not to hit the road afterward.

"If you choose to drink alcohol, smoke marijuana, or indulge in other mind-altering substances, don't go for a drive afterward," the department said. "Driving Impaired can have many bad outcomes, not the least of which is crashing into a police car."