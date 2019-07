WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. — Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a police officer Monday in connection with misconduct.

Sallica Rose Williams, 46, was charged with Misconduct in Office. She was an officer with the Kingstree Police Department.

According to the warrant, Williams removed counterfeit 100 dollar bills from evidence and used them on July 8 at separate Dollar Generals in Kingstree.

Willaims was booked at the Williamsburg County Detentions Center.