CENTRAL, S.C. — A former South Carolina police officer is being accused of spying on a woman and taking a video of her changing clothes.

Mark Anthony Bolden, 54, is charged with peeping Tom, and eavesdropping or peeping.

Bolden was employed by the Central Police Department in Pickens County at the time of the alleged incidents. According to a warrant, back in March, Bolden videotape the woman while she was nude and changing clothes.

The victim was not aware of the videos, or that he had them on his laptop computer, according to officers. The warrant does not make it clear how the videos eventually came to light, or how he was able to video the woman.

Bolden is no longer employed with the police department.