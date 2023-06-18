South Carolina police on lookout for armed robbery suspect who held gun to man's head in front of family

Armed robbery suspect holds family at gunpoint in South Carolina home as police launch manhunt, seeking public assistance.

NORTH, S.C. — A South Carolina police department is on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect who is accused of walking into a home and holding a gun to a man's head in front of his wife and children.

According to a police report filed by Town of North Police Chief Lin Shirer in Orangeburg County, the incident occurred at a home on Robinson Drive after 10 p.m.

Based on what police have gathered so far, the family had gotten home from work and had been cooking in the kitchen when they opened the back door to vent the home.

The report states that after the family sat down in the living room, an unknown male suspect rushed in and pushed a gun up to a father's head in front of his wife and two daughters.

North Police Chief Lin Shirer says the event was traumatizing for the family.

"They had a good description but the father was really scared at the time... the daughter said when the gentleman came in he was covered in a mask so you could only see his eyes, he had gloves on, he had a big handgun, he put it to her father's head and started demanding money, and he actually started counting saying he was going to kill him [the father] a few times," Chief Shirer recalled.

According to the report, police said he sent the two daughters to the back to get money but officials said they couldn't find any.

Eventually, the suspect ordered the family to a back bedroom of the house where they gave him their money, keys, cell phones, and credit cards.

As soon as the suspect walked out of the room to search through other rooms, police said the victims held the door shut so that he couldn't come back in.

The quick thinking of one victim, who called a family member and left the phone on in a pocket, was how police were ultimately informed of the crime. The family member who was called was able to call the police.

Police said the suspect unplugged a security camera as he left the home. However, the camera was still working in the moments leading up to the armed robbery. It showed the suspect waiting on the back porch for roughly 20 minutes before rushing into the home.

No one was hurt in the attack. Police are now asking the public to help them identify the suspect in the case. And while he was largely covered during the brazen robbery, police believe the mannerisms he displayed while on camera will help someone recognize him and call the police.

"We would just like to get this out there, maybe someone will recognize him for the way he walks or the way he's acting or you know, someone in the community knows something," Chief Shirer said.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing what, based on night vision cameras, appeared to be a gray hoodie, a black ski mask, cotton gloves, and black shoes.